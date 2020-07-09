Olympic-bound Sacramento swimmer looks forward to training for Tokyo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Over the last two years, 18-year-old Luca Urlando has soared up the ranks of the best swimmers in the world.

“And has put himself in a place to be the next great American flyer,” Urlando’s swim coach Billy Doughty told FOX40. “He’s our best hope in 2021 of winning a medal in the 200 butterfly.”

As Urlando heads off to the University of Georgia in August, Doughty said the 18-year-old is not just the top high school swimming prospect in the country. He would have been the first high schooler on the Olympic team since Michael Phelps 16 years ago were it not for the Tokyo Olympics being postponed until 2021.

“It’s not a bad thing going there a year before the Olympics,” Urlando told FOX40. “I’ll have a whole year to train with a new set of coaches and a different environment that will, in my opinion, be very beneficial going into that Olympic summer.”

“Multiple Olympians that train there as post-grads. So, for him to be able to train with those guys, the results this year can be phenomenal,” explained Doughty

In 2019, Urlando was the top 200-meter butterfly swimmer in the country, even breaking Phelps’ long-standing record and currently holds the third best time in the world in the 200-meter butterfly.

In Sacramento, his focus now is more on his health after having dislocated his shoulder back in January.

“I think regaining strength in my shoulder will, I think that’s the first step in being completely ready for the Olympics,” said Urlando. “It was definitely like a good thing in disguise. It gives me a whole other year to train, in a college setting too, which is exactly what I think I need.”

“He was third in the world last year, so he’s already in that hunt to be in that bronze, silver medal range if things go as planned,” said Doughty.

Urlando did win five gold medals at the World Junior Swimming Championships in 2019 and he told FOX40 that he would love to the same at the Tokyo Olympics next summer.