(KTXL) — It’s been one day since Omar Ameen’s lawyers learned they won their fight to keep him in this country.

Ameen has long been cleared of terrorism charges, but the Iraqi husband and father turned Sacramentan has still been fighting to stay in the U.S. and regain his freedom.

His efforts just took a big step forward in immigration court.

Ameen’s attorneys, Ilyce Shugall and Siobhan Waldron of Immigrant Legal Defense, spoke with Sonseearhay about the legal mountain he still has left to climb.