Thursday morning, Sacramentan and Iraqi refugee Omar Ameen faced an immigration judge in Van Nuys.

Ameen is accused of falsifying some of the information on his visa application.

Much of what ICE has against him comes from an extradition case that a federal magistrate has already deemed had insufficient evidence.

Ameen’s federal defender Rachelle Barbour joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to explain his case.