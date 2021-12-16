Omicron variant reported at West Sacramento high school with COVID outbreak

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — County officials said Thursday a West Sacramento high school has reported a COVID-19 outbreak and a discovery of the omicron variant on campus.

According to Yolo County Public Information Officer John Fout, four River City High School students in one classroom and a family member of one of the students are tied to the outbreak.

Two cases have been confirmed, while Fout said the school is awaiting official test results for the three presumed cases, which are expected to come back this week.

Two of the students tied to the outbreak were fully vaccinated, Fout reported, but no one is experiencing serious symptoms.

None have recently traveled.

Fout said River City, located next to Jefferson Boulevard, is ramping up COVID-19 testing at the school and sending students and staff home with testing kits during winter break.

“Discovery of Omicron at a school not surprising,” Fout wrote in Thursday’s release. “Schools are part of the community, and we knew from last week Omicron was circulating in the community.”

It has been exactly a week since Yolo County reported its first case of the omicron variant. According to Yolo County officials, Healthy Davis Together and the UC Davis Genome Center detected the case in a fully vaccinated West Sacramento resident who had traveled domestically.

“The detection of the potentially highly transmissible Omicron variant is concerning, especially with more people traveling and visiting with friends and family for the holidays,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “There is still a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant, but this detection is a reminder that we must remain vigilant in using the tools we have to protect ourselves against Delta and Omicron, including vaccination, boosters, testing and following local guidance on mask wearing.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has said there are no plans to shut down schools and businesses now that the omicron variant has been detected in the state.