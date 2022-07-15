SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one man is under arrest following a shooting near Riverside Boulevard and Broadway on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was attempting to rob the victim when they shot them and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, law enforcement obtained a search warrant and early the next morning searched a motel room downtown where they arrested the suspect and found a gun and drugs.