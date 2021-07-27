One burned as flames consume vehicles parked outside Turlock home

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was flown to a hospital early Tuesday morning when they were burned by flames that had spread to vehicles outside a Turlock home.

Just after 4 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire on Payne Way, the Turlock Fire Department said.

After the first fire engine arrived at the scene “from across town,” the fire department said firefighters found two vehicles parked in a driveway that were consumed by flames.

According to fire officials, crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly before finding one person who had sustained burn injuries. That person was flown to a burn center for treatment. The fire department did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire was not reported. A photo posted by the Turlock Fire Department shows bright blue sparks flying into the air near the burning cars.