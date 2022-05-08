GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KXTL) — A Jeep drifted off the side of the roadway and overturned after colliding with several trees Saturday morning.

Grass Valley Highway Patrol said that Nevada County Consolidated Fire and Sierra Nevada Ambulance personnel were on the scene working to remove the driver of the Jeep that had overturned.

Officers said that the driver of the Jeep had drifted off the roadway, missing the section of guardrail and then traveled down a steep hillside where the car collided with a large tree. The Jeep then overturned and continued down the hillside colliding with several other trees.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle until she was able to be extricated by medical personnel. The driver suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.