FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning a person died after being shot in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
According to police, dispatch had received a call about a fight near the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. Dispatch later received another call claiming to hear shots being fired outside their residence.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a yard. The man was then taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.