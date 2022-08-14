VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a man died from gunshot wounds in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

At approximately 2:04 a.m., Vallejo police officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for medical treatment where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division is currently investigating the shooting and the motive and circumstances are still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514.