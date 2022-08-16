SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4.

According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed the vehicle to veer into the westbound land and into the north shoulder of State Route 4.

The vehicle then got stuck in a tree and caught on fire while the driver was trapped inside. The driver died from their injuries.