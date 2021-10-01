One dead, another injured in Turlock rollover crash

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others were injured after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire in Turlock Thursday evening.

When firefighters arrived at the crash, they found an SUV flipped onto its roof, resting on an embankment off the freeway. Crews found there had initially been six people inside the car, but one person was ejected and had died.

Another adult had to be rescued from the SUV and carried to an ambulance. The remaining four passengers were all children under 4 years old. All children were in child restraints and suffered either minor injures or were uninjured.

