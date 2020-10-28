One dead, four injured after three-vehicle collision at Watt, Myrtle avenues intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and four others were injured in a traffic collision involving three vehicles at the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues.

The collision occurred around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a driver in a 2002 Audi sped north on Watt Avenue when they attempted to make an enforcement stop on Auburn Avenue around 1:18 a.m.

Deputies attempted to pursue the Audi, but the suspect sped out of sight and collided with two vehicles in the Myrtle Avenue intersection.

The passenger in the Audi died as a result of the collision.

The Audi driver had major injuries, and the occupants of the other two vehicles had minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol was called to the scene and is now investigating the collision.

Anyone with additional information should call CHP Officer Greg Zumstein at 916-348-2300.