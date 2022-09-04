MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an approximately 40-year-old Hispanic adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wound injuries, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they attempted to save the man’s life but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information at this time. If anyone has information regarding this case contact Detective Hankins at 209-275-7532.