SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday evening, the Sacramento Police Department responded to Harris Avenue and Fig Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene they found a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Sacramento Police Department said that personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department declared that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to serious injuries from the gunshot wound.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, “the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.”

If anyone has information involving this case they are encouraged to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).