SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was hospitalized after the vehicles they were driving collided and burst into flames near San Andreas on Saturday.

The CHP did not specify where the crash occurred however, they said it was near the community of San Andreas.

According to the CHP, a Ford vehicle was driving southbound at a high speed and for unknown reasons crossed into the opposite lane. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Ram traveling in the northbound lane.

The crash was so severe that the Ford immediately caught fire, killing the driver. The driver of the Ram was trapped inside the vehicle due to the damage the vehicle had sustained.

Multiple witnesses began helping to remove the driver from the Ram.

Despite the heat from the fire and damage that the Ram had sustained, CHP Officer Butzler and the witnesses were able to free the driver. The driver was flown to a local hospital for treatment.