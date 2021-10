SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died and four others were injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 Monday evening.

At least one person required rescuing from their vehicle, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said in a release.

The crash happened near the I-80 Madison Avenue exit. Cal Trans cameras showed traffic backing-up near the scene.

4 patients total, 1 fatality reported. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of those involved. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 5, 2021

