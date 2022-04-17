SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found two men and one woman each having been shot at least once.

A fourth victim with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before the deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies performed life-saving measures on one of the male victims while waiting for the Sacramento Metro Fire department who arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

The fire department took the other two victims with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.