One dead, two injured after house fire in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a house fire on Franklin Avenue Wednesday, according to the Yuba City Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at a single-story house around 5:51 p.m., with reports of two people trapped inside.

One person had already exited the house with minor burns and smoke inhalation. They were transported to Rideout Hospital, authorities said.

A second person was able to escape through a rear window but was unable to move, according to Yuba City Fire. He was transported to a hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

The third person was trapped inside the house, with moderate to major burns, authorities said.

Fire personnel was able to pull him from the structure and start CPR on the way to the hospital, but he died from his injuries, according to hospital staff.

Three fire personnel suffered minor injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was contained within one hour. The house had moderate to major damage, according to Yuba City Fire.

The fire is under investigation by YCFD investigators and the Yuba City Police Department.