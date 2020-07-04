One dead, two injured after shooting in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – One person died, and two others were injured after a shooting in Sierra County Friday afternoon, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in a remote area of northwestern Sierra County around 4 p.m. and resulted in three people with gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Officials said two of the shooting victims were driven to Cal-Ida before being taken to the hospital by helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim contacted the Sheriff’s Office by phone and told deputies they fled the area after the shooting and was now lost.

Investigators said they were able locate the third victim who was found dead.

The shooting is still under investigation and no information on any suspects was released by officials.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to please contact the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office at 530-289-3700.