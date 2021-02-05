One dead, two injured in Grass Valley house fire

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and two others sustained burn injuries Friday night in a Grass Valley house fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the scene on Park View Drive near Ridge Road Drive after 5 p.m., according to the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

Officials say the fire has since been contained but is a total loss.

At least one of the victims was flown to a hospital, according to officials. None of the victims have been identified.

#BREAKING: One person is dead and two others have burn injuries after a house fire in Grass Valley. I’m told the house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on scene. How the fire started remains under investigation tonight. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/qBnSFCt0yg — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) February 6, 2021

A home nearby also suffered some fire, water and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

Investigators are still at the scene trying to figure out how the fire was sparked.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.