SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, in separate incidents, one person drowned and thirteen people were saved in the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a victim was located about a mile down the river from the last known location. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Later it was released by the Sacramento Coroner’s Office that the victim was 37-year-old Thelma Gomez.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department reported in a tweet that just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, they saved nine people from an island in the American River. Ground units then pulled four people to shore with rope bags.

There were no injuries reported.