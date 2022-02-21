‘One hour at a time’: YMCA board member to continue birthday ‘Bike-A-Thon’ tradition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Every year, Isaac Gonzalez celebrates his birthday by riding a stationary bike for 12 hours.

Since 2016, Gonzalez rides from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to raise money for the YMCA Y-Assist Scholarship Program, which provides funds for people in the community who can’t afford to participate in the YMCA’s programs.

Gonzalez, who serves as a member of the Sacramento Central YMCA Advisory Council, will conduct his ride in the lobby at the Sacramento Central YMCA on W Street.

This year’s bike ride occurs on Wednesday, falling on Gonzalez’s 41st birthday, with a goal of raising $10,000. Gonzalez said the ride is equivalent to the distance from Sacramento to Reno, which is approximately 135 miles.

The key to pedaling for 12 hours non-stop is to take it “one hour a time,” Gonzalez said.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” he said.

It’ll be Gonzalez’s first time in two years riding inside the YMCA lobby as the facility was closed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. With the YMCA and other gyms closed, Gonzalez almost didn’t do his annual bike ride on his birthday last year until people asked him about it.

After putting up canopies, balloons and stationary bikes, Gonzalez continued his birthday tradition in a different way. Gonzalez ended up doing his bike ride outdoors on his driveway for 12 hours and surpassed his goal of $10,000.

Gonzalez endured cold weather and raised $13,000 for the Y-Assist program.

“It was much colder than in the morning,” Gonzalez jokingly said. “It was pretty chilly and if my memory serves me right, it was a windy day too.”

This year marks Gonzalez’s seventh consecutive year of riding for charity. He starts at 6 a.m. and doesn’t stop until 6 p.m. unless the goal is reached. He recalled one year where he rode 13 and a half hours to hit the $10,000 mark.

Other than staying hydrated throughout the 12-hour ride, Gonzalez said the community’s support keeps him pedaling.

When Gonzalez started his birthday bike ride, the goal was $5,000. That number increased to $7,500 and eventually went up to $10,000. Gonzalez said he always gets a notification of a donation during his bike ride and that’s one of the things that keeps him going.

Before last year, Gonzalez said people would either ride alongside him for 30 minutes to an hour, cheer him on or bring him some sugar to celebrate his birthday. Gonzalez said people commonly bring him donuts while others give him a cake or a Gaterade.

“It’s really the energy of the community that keeps me going through what is kind of a grueling day and the fact that I only have to do it once a year, that’s nice too,” Gonzalez said. “

The YMCA has been a part of Gonzalez’s life since he was a teenager and has been a member of the Community Advisory Council for eight years.

Gonzalez said a “huge gap in health equity” is the reason he started his bike ride. Raising money for the Y-Assist program is significant to him because he wants people, who are less fortunate, to have opportunities to live an active lifestyle.

“When you come to the YMCA and you can’t afford basketball camp, if you can’t afford swimming lessons and if you can’t afford the gym? The YMCA will always figure out a way to provide those services to you,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’s bike-a-thon will be livestreamed throughout the day on the Sacramento Central YMCA Facebook account. Gonzalez said the livestream will go on for a few minutes every hour.

Donations can be made at www.isaacbikeride.com.