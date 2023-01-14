(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton.

In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said.

According to police, responding officers also found several vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

A home with three occupants, a 41-year-old female, a 37-year-old male, and a 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire in the other shooting, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Feather River Drive.

Police said none of the occupants were harmed.