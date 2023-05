(KTXL) — One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Thornton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say the deceased victim was a male in his late teens or early twenties.

Video above: Family of fatal car crash victims speak

The shooting happened in a residential area on West Mokelumne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and police say the investigation is ongoing.