(KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said,

According to police, around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting near Flora Street and Wilson Way.

Video above: Double fatal shooting in Modesto

Police said when officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot.

According to police, the man was taken to a hospital by medics where he later died.

The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.