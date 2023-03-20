(KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said,
According to police, around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting near Flora Street and Wilson Way.
Police said when officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot.
According to police, the man was taken to a hospital by medics where he later died.
The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.