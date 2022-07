MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said one person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night t the intersection of McHenry and Sandiford Avenue.

The police said officers responded to call just before 11 p.m. of a person “down in the roadway.”

According to police, officers from the police department’s Traffic Safety unit found a man who appeared to have been but by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.