(KTXL) — A crash on Saturday in Sacramento resulted in the death of one man, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Norwood Ave. and Berthoud St. just before 6 a.m. where they found an adult man with “major injuries.”

Video above: Neighbors recount seeing police chase

The police said the man was taken to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the driver in the collision stayed at the scene of the crash.