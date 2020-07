LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash on Twelve Bridges Drive in Lincoln, near Thunder Valley Casino.

Friday morning, a sedan and a big rig collided on the onramp to Highway 65.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The highway onramp and a portion of Twelve Bridges Drive will remain closed while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.