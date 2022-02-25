MEADOW VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person was killed in a house fire Friday in Meadow Vista.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office said it received the call about the fire around 6:45 a.m. Placer Hills and Cal Fire firefighters have since been working to put out the flames at the house on Hillsdale Road.

A video posted by the sheriff’s office shows a ladder leaning against a home and leading to charred windows. Smoke billows out of what appears to be a hole in the roof.

County officials have not identified the person who died or what caused their death. No other fatalities or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.