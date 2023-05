(KTXL) — One man died after a shooting Sunday morning in Fairfield, the Fairfield Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Woolner Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

Police and fire crew found a 29-year-old victim who had died from his wounds.

Police said their investigation division had taken over the case and that the incident was isolated.