(KTXL) — One person died Monday morning in a crash near Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the fatality was reported at the Interstate 5 and 11th Street offramp around 4:30 a.m.

CHP said the vehicle drove off the right side of the exit and overturned.

According to CHP, the driver, an adult male, was ejected and later pronounced dead.

CHP said it does not currently know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.