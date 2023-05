(KTXL) — One person died after a shooting connected to a sideshow in San Joaquin County early Monday morning, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 8th Street and B Street, just outside Stockton city limits.

Stockton police said that while there have been 25 homicides in the city so far this year, 4 more than this time last year, shootings are down 38%.