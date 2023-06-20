(KTXL) — One person was killed in a wrong-way collision on State Route 99 early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

CHP said it’s preliminary investigation suggests that a white sedan traveling south in northbound lanes at an unknown speed hit a black Tesla traveling about 70 miles an hour north in a northbound lane near Lander Avenue.

According to CHP, the sedan caught fire and was found by officers rolled over on its side in the median of SR-99.

CHP said the driver of the sedan died. The driver of the Tesla and a 6-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

CHP believes alcohol was a factor in the collision.