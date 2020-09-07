One killed, seven injured in Lake Camanche boat crash in Amador County

AMADOR, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed, and seven other people, including two children, were injured when a boat hit land at Lake Camanche.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Two victims were flown to a nearby hospital. Five victims were taken by ambulance.

Police identified the boat operator as 33-year-old Jose Manual Gil and say he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Gil has been booked into Amador County Jail for several charges, including manslaughter, boating under the influence and child cruelty.