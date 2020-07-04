One man dead, another critically injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – One man died, and another man is in critical condition after a shooting in Sacramento Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. at Seavey Circle.

When authorities arrived, two men were found with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where one of the men died from his wounds, according to police. The other is in critical condition.

Investigators said they have little information on suspects or a motive behind the shooting.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.