EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning.

CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they received reports of the crash along Salmon Falls Road near Salmon Valley Lane.

When officers arrived on scene they found a Toyota Echo with a single passenger, a man that was determined to be dead at the scene, according to CHP.

CHP said officers have not determined the cause of the crash and have not identified the driver.