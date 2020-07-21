One man, two children dead from Linda apartment fire

LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Neighbors are heartbroken after a man and two children were killed in an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Linda.

Neighbor Jessica Harrison says there’s an empty hole at the College View apartments where she lives.

“Every morning you’d see him outside waiting for the bus with his son, picking his son up,” Harrison said. “He was really nice, always saying hi to everybody as they walked by.”

Harrison’s neighbor Joseph Gassett, 53, and his two boys are now gone.

Gassett, his son, 8-year-old Santino Gassett and his nephew, 3-year-old Augustaus Coffey-Gassett were inside their bottom story apartment when a fire broke out in their kitchen early Saturday morning, according to the Linda Fire Protection District.

Firefighters arrived after a neighbor heard the smoke alarm going off and called 911.

“During that time we did a full primary search and located three victims inside of the apartment complex,” Linda Fire Protection District Chief Kyle Heggstrom said.

None of them was breathing when firefighters pulled them outside. Heggstrom says Santino was showing positive signs after CPR and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“A fire of this magnitude with this kind of tragedy is tough. It’s very tough for first responders, for the bi-county ambulance that responded, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, and the Linda Fire Protection District,” Heggstrom said. “It’s definitely a tough event.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Heggstrom said it’s been deemed “accidental in nature.”

Meanwhile, Harrison says her day-to-day life around her complex will never be the same.

“It’s hard for me to walk out my door every morning, because I have to see this and it makes me sad because he was such a nice guy and he didn’t deserve this, you know?” she said. “I don’t know, it’s just heartbreaking.”