WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — Within a 12-hour period, one minor and one young adult overdosed on what they believed to be oxycodone, but instead contained fentanyl, according to the Winters Police Department.

According to the police, both subjects took pills that appeared to be “Percocet M30” otherwise known as oxycodone, however, the pills actually contained fentanyl.

Along with the police, the Winters Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to both overdoses. The departments were able to give both the subjects medical aid and now they are both in recovery.

Police said that one subject was administered “numerous dosages” of Narcan.

Police are warning the public to be aware of these pills and to not ingest them.