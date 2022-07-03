SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One teenager went missing after two teens crashed their truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning.

According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road early Sunday. When they arrived deputies spotted a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man hanging on the shoreline.

After assisting him, he told deputies that his friend Eduardo Fierros, 18, was still in the truck.

Vacaville Fire Protection District firefighters attempted to access the truck but were unable to get into it. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team then searched the water while deputies searched the shoreline.

The truck was later recovered from the water with no one to be found inside. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue with help from Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to look for Eduardo.