One of Sacramento’s most vulnerable ZIP codes has mixed feelings about California’s vaccine plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom said 400 ZIP codes across California would be prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine because they are deemed most vulnerable to the pandemic.

Those areas would get 40% of the state’s entire vaccine supply, which would go to around 8 million people.

“I think they’re pushing it really hard and I don’t know why,” said South Sacramento resident Derrick Paiva. “So that scares most people even more, you know.”

FOX40 spoke with people at the post office in the 95824 ZIP code of South Sacramento, one of the most vulnerable areas according to the California Healthy Places Index map. Some said they were still skeptical of the vaccine.

“Well I’m just not sure at the moment because, first of all, I don’t like to get sticked or poked, that’s the real main reason. And then, it’s just for my personal feelings toward it, that’s all,” said resident Johnnie Sterling.

Sterling said she had been offered the vaccine already but has turned it down.

“I have gotten letter and calls from my primary doctor, and I told him I’m not ready at this time,” she explained.

“Me, I’m not too worried about getting the shot myself,” Paiva told FOX40.

Even though he lives in the 95824 ZIP code, Paiva said he was not sure of the state’s plan to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable areas. Instead, he said he feels it should first be given to those who really want it.

“I think our elderly should have it, and then start working your way through whoever wants it first,” he said.

But city leaders are trying to get the vaccines to as many as possible.

Sacramento City Councilwoman Mai Vang’s District 8 has several ZIP codes that meet the criteria.

Her office said Friday they are holding a vaccination pop-up event at the Pannell Meadowview Community Center where 1,000 vaccine doses will be provided for eligible individuals.

Meanwhile, Sterling said one day she probably will get the shot, just not right now.

“I’m waiting for me. I’m not in a big hurry to get it, that’s all,” she said.