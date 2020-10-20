Man dead after fire at former restaurant near L Street and Alhambra Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after a two-alarm fire at a former restaurant located at L Street and Alhambra Boulevard, according to Sacramento Fire.

Crews responded to the Mayflower Chinese Cuisine building around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was found inside the burning building not too far from the entrance, firefighters said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sacramento Fire is investigating the cause of the fire and why the person was inside the building.

This is a developing story.

#helmetcam from an early morning fire on the 3000 Block of L Street. Firefighters can be heard locating a victim inside the building. The male victim died from their injuries and the cause of this fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/245sPVYzBq — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 20, 2020