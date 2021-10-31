Two killed, 4 injured in downtown Sacramento crash

The Latest – Monday, Nov. 1
8:55 a.m.
The Sacramento Police Department said a woman, one of the five people hospitalized Sunday night, has died.
Brian Freriks has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the man who died Sunday at the scene.
The other four people appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Original story below:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died and five others were injured following a traffic collision in downtown Sacramento Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The crash happened near 7th and L streets around 8:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles.
Roads have been closed nearby and traffic will be impacted for “a few hours” as officers investigate, police said.
This story is developing.