Two killed, 4 injured in downtown Sacramento crash

The Latest – Monday, Nov. 1

8:55 a.m.

The Sacramento Police Department said a woman, one of the five people hospitalized Sunday night, has died.

Brian Freriks has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as the man who died Sunday at the scene.

The other four people appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original story below:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died and five others were injured following a traffic collision in downtown Sacramento Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Incident info: Multi-vehicle crash at 7th and L Street in Downtown Sac. Total of 6 people involved. 1 confirmed deceased on scene. 5 patients transported to local hospitals. Breakdown of transports: 1 with critical injuries. 2 with major injuries. 2 with moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/CtpfyNaZxx — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 1, 2021

The crash happened near 7th and L streets around 8:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

Roads have been closed nearby and traffic will be impacted for “a few hours” as officers investigate, police said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



SPD officers are on scene of a major injury collision in the area of 7th St and L St. Road closures are in effect and traffic is impacted. Please use alternate routes if possible. This thread will be updated when road closures are lifted. pic.twitter.com/nTqQxUM3ce — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 1, 2021

This story is developing.