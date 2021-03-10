One person hospitalized after car crashes into Feather River amid winter storm

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday when a car crashed into the Feather River in Butte County.

Around 7:45 a.m., Cal Fire said firefighters and a swift water rescue team responded to the river along Highway 70, in the area of Pacific Gas and Electric’s Cresta Powerhouse.

A sedan was found partially submerged in the water next to the slick roadway. Cal Fire says driving conditions in the area were “very treacherous” as a winter storm passed through.

#Crestaincident [Final], patient has been transported, resources are at scene securing the vehicle. Weather conditions in the area of Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon are very treacherous, please slow down if in the area. pic.twitter.com/71rgdMAyKg — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) March 10, 2021

One person was out of the car and appeared to have minor injuries, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said only one person was hospitalized after the rescue team checked the car for passengers.