ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Band members from Laguna Creek High School participated in a surprise mini-parade Monday to show their band directors gratitude for all the work they did to make sure a tough financial situation did not become worse.

“It was pretty amazing,” band co-director Jeffrey Edom told FOX40. “Everybody was, first of all, relieved that things are looking positive, at least from a money front, that we can at least get off the ground and get going.”