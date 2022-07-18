SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man was wounded after being shot by an officer downtown Sunday night.

Police said officers looking for a suspect near 16th Street and A Street found the person they were looking for and made contact with him around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect became “non-compliant” after which an officer shot him.

According to the police, the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking into whether the suspect was armed. No officers were injured during the incident.