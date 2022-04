RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) – One teen was hospitalized after being shot by another teenager in Rancho Cordova.

According to Rancho Cordova spokesperson Rodney Grassman, the shooting had taken place at 2:37 p.m. Saturday on Laurelhurst Drive, Rancho Cordova near Cobblestone Apartments.

The 16-year-old victim was shot by another teenage boy and is in critical but stable condition.

The shooter has been arrested according to officials.