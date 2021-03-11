One year ago: Fans told to leave Kings game as NBA suspends season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One year ago, just minutes before tipoff, fans were in their seats waiting for the Sacramento Kings to play the New Orleans Pelicans when they heard an announcement.

An official had worked a Utah Jazz game earlier in the week and star center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight’s game has been postponed,” the jumbotron read. Boos filled the Golden 1 Center and fans were forced to leave with mixed emotions.

The NBA announced the season had been suspended. It was one of many moments that marked the beginning of a long series of closures and lost experiences for people in the region as the pandemic set in.