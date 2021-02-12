‘Open for all’: Local Sikh temples to host COVID-19 testing vans

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Sikh temples across San Joaquin County will temporarily transform from places of worship into COVID-19 testing sites.

Curative mobile COVID-19 testing vans are heading to cities across the county.

“The COVID cases are coming down but the COVID virus is still out there,” Rajdeep Singh told FOX40. “Regardless of who you are, a pandemic is hitting you, impacting you financially, mentally and many other ways.”

Singh, who volunteers with Sikhs of Tracy, has worked with Sikhs from across the county to organize the mobile testing sites.

“These testing vans are just not only for the Sikh community, this is open for all,” he said. “Anybody from any community, from any nationality, any race, they can come and get tested.”

The mobile testing vans will be in Tracy on Monday, Stockton on Wednesday, Manteca on Thursday, and Lodi on Fridays.

“Our Sikhism is the foundation, is based on giving back to the community and believing in community service,” Singh explained.

He added that even though the vaccine rollout is ongoing, getting more people tested is the only way to bring down the case positivity rate, which is one of the criteria keeping the county in the state’s purple, most restrictive tier.

“To open up the economy faster, I think we need to put in efforts to make the testing sites more accessible for the population so more people can get tested,” he said.

Besides getting as many people tested as they can, Sikhs hope stationing the vans outside temples across the county will bring awareness to what the community is all about.

“People will come and get tested, and they will feel we are welcoming everybody with open arms and open hearts and we are one of them,” Singh said.

For more information about the Curative mobile testing vans, click or tap here.