Opening of Stockton vaccine hub delayed due to insufficient supply

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The opening of a mass vaccination hub in Stockton has been delayed, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente said a lack of vaccine supply to the state is the reason the March 30 opening of the Stockton Arena hub will be delayed.

The site will open, however, as soon as they receive their supply.

“We have some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state and are also among the lowest numbers of those vaccinated. I look forward to the day we can open this vaccination hub and accelerate the delivery of vaccine to our community, and we are ready to do so,” said Corwin Harper, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Central Valley Area.

The consortium’s first two mass vaccination hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles administered more than 323,000 doses of vaccines since the opening in February even with vaccine supply challenges.

The Stockton hub could administer 5,400 doses per day with enough supply, Kaiser Permanente says.

Officials say the hubs also have the capacity to administer double the amount of doses with enough vaccine supply.

The delay at the Stockton hub won’t affect vaccinations at other locations but officials expect supply will be an issue moving forward because of an expected increase in May.

Once available, appointments can be scheduled at California’s My Turn vaccine website, myturn.ca.gov.

There is a screening process for eligibility under the California Department of Public Health’s vaccine administration guidelines.