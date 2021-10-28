Operation Candyman: A dozen registered sex offenders arrested in Stanislaus County ahead of Halloween

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A dozen registered sex offenders were arrested in Stanislaus County during a one-day operation ahead of Halloween.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, investigators, officers and personnel from multiple agencies checked up on 33 previously convicted sex offenders for Operation Candyman.

“The aim of the operation was to ensure the safety of all concerned just in time for the upcoming October 31st Halloween festivities where children will be going door-to-door trick or treating,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We focused on education, compliance, public safety, enforcement where appropriate, and community engagement by making our presence visible for all to see.”

By the end of the sweep, one-third of the registered sex offenders were arrested, with the majority facing charges for violating their parole.

According to the sheriff’s office, four firearms, a Taser and a sword were also confiscated. One of the people arrested had a variety of weapons, including a leaded cane and a slingshot.